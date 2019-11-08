Phibbs, Milton Lee

GLADE SPRING, Va. Milton Lee Phibbs, age 70, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was retired from Newport News Ship Building as an electronics specialist. Milton enjoyed multiple hobbies from electronics to automotive. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. H.H. and Hazel Phibbs; sisters, Mary Barr, Vienna Phibbs, and Dimple Phibbs; and brothers, Ralph, Carlyle, Melvin and James Ray Phibbs. He is survived by four brothers, James C. "Jim", Marvin, Lacy and Herbert Phibbs; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Glade Spring Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Danny Mefford and the Rev. Jeremy Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Mount Rose cemetery in Glade Spring. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Milton Lee Phibbs family.
