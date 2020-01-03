Louis "Lou" Henry Phetteplace III, age 91, a lifelong resident of eastern Tennessee, died on Christmas Day at Bristol Regional Hospital following a brief illness. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Dunagan offictiing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 700 Cumberland St., Bristol, VA 24201 or the charity of choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Phetteplace family.
Phetteplace III, Louis "Lou" Henry
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Phetteplace, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.