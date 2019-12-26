Phetteplace III, Louis Henry "Lou"

Louis Henry "Lou" Phetteplace III, age 91, a lifelong resident of eastern Tennessee, died on Christmas Day at Bristol Regional Hospital following a brief illness. Lou Phetteplace was born on September 30, 1928, in Erwin, Tenn., the son of Louis Henry Phetteplace Jr. and Ellen Moss Phetteplace. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Myers Phetteplace, and sisters, Mossie Phetteplace Brown, Mary Lou Phetteplace Comerford, and Beth Phetteplace Bailey. Survivors include a son, Louis Henry "Butch" Phetteplace IV and wife, Cheryl, of West Bend, Wisc.; daughters, Elizabeth Paige Phetteplace Terry and husband, John, of Bristol, Tenn., and Mary Anderson Phetteplace "Missy" Powell and husband, Chris, of Las Vegas, Nev.; along with 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Bristol resident by age 14, Lou set off for the University of Alabama, where he graduated with a degree in business. Barbara would become his wife of 46 years, and they settled in Ft. Campbell, Ky., after he enlisted in the United States Army. During his 12-year Army stint, he retired with the rank of captain. Upon returning to Bristol, Lou created Professional Planning Associates. He also would become a co-founder along with other local business leaders of Twin City Federal Savings and Loan. A passionate man with an extraordinarily quick wit, Lou cared deeply about his family and the sports fortunes of his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide. One of his most treasured possessions was a rare pregame photograph of Alabama's Paul "Bear" Bryant alongside four Tennessee Volunteer cheerleaders, one of whom had placed the legendary football coach's trademark houndstooth fedora on her head. Lou later contributed the photo to the Bear Bryant Museum in Tuscaloosa. His world and that of his children was altered greatly when Barbara died in November, 1998. In years hence, he spent many evenings on his screened-in porch regaling friends and family members with stories of a life well-lived. One of his most cherished days was his 90th birthday, during which his family and longtime friends gathered to celebrate the occasion. Lou's warmth and humor that day were, as usual, enjoyed by all. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Dunagan offictiing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 700 Cumberland St., Bristol, VA 24201 or the charity of choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Phetteplace family.
Phetteplace III, Louis Henry "Lou"
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Phetteplace, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.