ABINGDON, Va. Gale "Bones" Phelps, 67, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born October 14, 1951, in Washington County, Va., to the late Orbin S. Phelps and Viola Mae Miller Phelps. Gale was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and collecting and working on knives. He often described himself as a "simple man". His family will remember him for always being to work on and fix anything. Survivors include his wife, Kim Poole Phelps; two children, Amanda Gale Phelps and Toby Christopher Phelps; one sister, Mary Alice Helton and husband, Wiley; special nephew, Chuck Poole; nephews, Kelly Poole, Matt Helton and Noah Bass; and a very special friend, Bill Schlobohm. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Phelps.