Edsel E. Phelps, age 81, of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va., after an extended illness. A celebration of his life event will be held at the Washington County, Va. Moose Family Center, 15605 Porterfield Highway, Abingdon, Va. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. Friends and members are invited.

To plant a tree in memory of Edsel Phelps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments