Bristol, Va. Mary Belle Petty, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, an only child to James and Mary Agnes Teague. She studied speech and drama, a graduate of Women's College of North Carolina, now known as UNCG and attended a summer semester at UNC Chapel Hill with Studies in Drama. During that semester, Mary Belle was honored to be asked by Paul Green, an American playwright, to return to audition as Queen Elizabeth for his historical symphonic drama, The Lost Colony. Mary Belle declined the invitation, returning to Greensboro, soon to meet her lifetime love, Franklin Benjamin "Jack "Petty. They were both active members in Centenary United Methodist Church, Greensboro, N.C. Mary Belle continued to persue her love of theatre, with leading roles in several plays in N.C., and teaching college level drama and high school drama in Va. She spent her career as an educator, transitioning from Drama to earning her Master's Degree from East Tennessee State University in Reading and Special Education. She then went on to team with Ms. Evelyn Murray to start the Right to Read program in the Bristol, Va. school system, and later the Bristol Education and Enrichment Program. Mary Belle retired after serving more than 25 years in the Va. school system. Mary Belle would always say "look for the good" and touched so many of her students' lives who would see her in later years and recall how much they had learned from her and the program. She loved her family, teaching, and her friendships. She enjoyed traveling, bridge, reading and socializing with her friends. She was active in the YWCA Women's Club where she served as President among other offices. Mary Belle was member of State Street United Methodist Church and a resident of Oakmont at Gordon Park since 2016, where she made many close friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Franklin Benjamin "Jack" Petty. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Amelia "Amy" Bennett, and husband, John; her son, Bradford Jay Petty; and loving friend, Mary Kay Dishner. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:15 a.m. until service time Monday. Those who wish to view the service from home may visit www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream 30 minutes prior to the service. Entombment will be held in the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201 or to the OAFA, Alzheimer's Foundation of America (866 232 8484), 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Mary Belle Petty is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
May 25
Visitation
Monday, May 25, 2020
10:15AM-11:00AM
10:15AM-11:00AM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Sullivan County authorities respond to car crash in pond off Walnut Hill Road
-
Watch Now: Bristol Tennessee’s last dry cleaner fights to stay open amid pandemic closures
-
Bristol, Va. apartment complex reports one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19
-
2020 THOMPSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE FINALIST: Peyton Carter, Abingdon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.