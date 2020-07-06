ABINGDON, Va. Roger Allen Peters, age 72, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bristol Rehabilitation Center. He spent much of his life in Weber City, Va. prior to moving to Abingdon in 1985. During his working years, Roger was employed by Bristol Metals. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a veteran of the United States Army. During his time in the Army, Roger was stationed in Korea, and it was there that he met his wife Chong Cha "Toni." Roger was a sports enthusiast; however, he will be remembered for the love that he had for his wife and family and for his caring and kindness for others. He was predeceased by his parents, Conor and Katherine Poff Peters. Roger is survived by his wife, Chong Cha "Toni" Peters; children, Roger II and wife, JoLynn of Salt Lake City, Utah, Stephen and wife, Desiree of Mechanicsville, Va., Connie Farmer and husband, Greg of Christiansburg, Va., and Kevin and wife, Kelsey of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother, Conor Eugene Peters and wife, Millie of Church Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren, Katherine Peters, Cody Farmer, Haley Farmer, Dylan Farmer, Chloe Peters, and Hazel Peters. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Bishop Nowicki officiating. Interment will follow at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. The service may be viewed online by visiting farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Roger Allen Peters is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Jul 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:00AM
Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Jul 9
Committal
Thursday, July 9, 2020
2:00PM
Mountain Home National Cemetery
53 Memorial Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37604
