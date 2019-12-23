Debbie Peters, 68, of Bristol, Virginia, went to her eternal home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Lewis and Nina Tolbert Kent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Kent, Gene Kent and Paul Kent; sister-in-law, Brenda Kent and brother-in-law George Latham. Debbie was a loving and a devoted, wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for several years at Unisys. Debbie was a member of High Point Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Virginia. She enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with her family. Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Russ Peters; son, Kent Peters and wife, Jodi; grandsons, Riley Pierce and Ben Peters; three sisters, Reva Hutton and husband, Harold, Mary Lou Latham and Joyce Laughlin and husband, Wesley; brother, James Kent; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to her loving caregivers, Joyce Laughlin, Teresa Osborne and Kim Woodby for all the love and care shown to Debbie. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Service, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Virginia. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at High Point Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Highpoint Cemetery Association, 24132 Crimson Dr., Bristol, Virginia 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Peters and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.