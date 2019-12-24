Debbie Peters, 68, of Bristol, Virginia, went to her eternal home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2017 at High Point Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Highpoint Cemetery Association, 24132 Crimson Dr., Bristol, Virginia 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Peters and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.