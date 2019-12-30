David C. Peters, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on December 29, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, a son to the late Carl and Meda Scyphers Peters. David retired from Gordon Garments where he worked as cutting room manager. Survivors include his wife, Lulamae Babb Peters; son, David W. Peters; and daughter, Stephanie Calhoun and husband, Bill. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Peters, David C.
To plant a tree in memory of David Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.