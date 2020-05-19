Pester, Sherri Anastasia

Sherri Anastasia Pester, 54, of Harvest, Ala., passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her friends and family. Sherri was born in Bristol, Tenn., on Feb. 16, 1966. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and was a devoted UT fan. She worked as a Clinical Dietician at Parkway Medical Center/Huntsville Hospital in Decatur, Ala. for the past 30 years. Sherri was the most faithful mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, colleague, and caregiver that God or anyone could ask for. She is and will be missed greatly, but she has left much of herself behind to sustain us. Jesus said He "came to serve and not to be served"; Sherri was a perfect and shining example of doing just that. Sherri is survived by her husband of 16 years, Joseph Charles Pester; daughters, Haley Kristen Fiorucci and Anna Lauren Fiorucci; stepdaughter, Jordann Pester; parents, James Rowland Jr. and Ann Rowland of Bristol, Tenn.; and brothers, Bruce Rowland, his wife, Crystal and their four children of Bristol, Tenn., and Glen Rowland, his wife, Rhoda Kay, and their son, of Monrovia, Ind. In lieu of a funeral, the family is arranging a private life-celebration at a time and place to be determined. They want to extend a huge thank-you to all her friends and caregivers who lovingly made her life and last few weeks better. In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, in Sherri's memory.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Sherri Pester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.