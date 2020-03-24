Perry, Sherry Sproles

Sherry Sproles Perry, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She grew up in the Benhams Community of Bristol, Va. and attended Draughons Jr. College and Virginia Highlands Community College. Sherry had worked in the medical field for over 20 years. Sherry loved the Lord and her family very much and was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. Mrs. Perry was preceded in death by her loving parents, J.C. and Ida Mae Sproles, and brothers, Bill and David Sproles. Survivors include her husband, Carl Perry; son, Adam Hodgson and wife, Nicole and their son, Walker Hodgson; stepchildren, Amanda Perry and her son, Ethan Perry, Zack Perry and wife, Tabitha and their son, Lucas Perry; sister, Ann Sproles; brothers, Lloyd Sproles and Phil Sproles; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private but will be livestreamed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave Phillips and Pastor Kevin Sproles officiating. Interment at Forest Hills will be private. The family would like to say thanks to all her caring doctors and nurses for the loving support over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anna's Sisters Fund at Indian Springs Baptist Church which is a support group for cancer patients. Access to the livestream of her service is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: WCOOUI. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

