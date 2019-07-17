It is with great sadness that the family of Jackie Perry announces her passing on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 76. Jackie was born in Elizabethton and lived in Bluff City, Tenn. She will lovingly be remembered by her daughter, Debbie Vance and husband, Zane, her only surviving sister, Kathryn Smith, and several nieces and nephews. In addition, she was adored by her five grandchildren, Nate, Taylor, Isaac, Seth, and Luke, along with one great-grandchild and another expected in December. She will be interred beside her husband, Randall Gene Perry, to whom she was married for 50 years, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tenn. at 1 p.m.