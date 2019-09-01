Hessie Nevada Perry, age 79, formerly of Bluff City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the NHC Nursing Home of Johnson City. Hessie was born in Mendota, Virginia the youngest child of the late Scott and Clorie Osborne Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Vernon James Perry Sr.; several brothers and sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Keturah Perry. Hessie was a homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Open Bible Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching tv ministries, working puzzles and being with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Carol Greer and husband, David, of Bristol, Tenn., Marilyn Laws and husband, Bill, also of Bristol, Tenn., Reba Whitt and husband, Craig, of Bryson City, N.C., Pastor Vernon J. Perry Jr. and wife, Rose, of Bristol, Tenn., Jeffery Perry, of Bluff City, Shirley Jackson and husband, Robert, also of Bluff City, John Perry, of Tenn. and Faye Lewis and fiance, Jeff, of Bristol, Va.; nineteen grandchildren; twenty five great- grandchildren; a special nephew and niece, Jimmy and Debbie Lester; and three special friends, Harold and Sarah Jackson, Pauline Bowman, whom Hessie referred to as her sister in Christ. A service to celebrate the life of Hessie Nevada Perry will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, in chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City with her son, Pastor Vernon J. Perry Jr. officiating. Music will be under the direction of Harold Jackson and The Visions of Calvary. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday. The graveside service will be private. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, especially her special friends, Sharon and Linda. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude's Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City is serving the Perry family. Office Phone: 423-538-7131, Obituary Line: 423-543-4917
