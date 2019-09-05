Frances Mary Pasion Perry, age 67, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the Johnson City Medical Center. A funeral mass for Mrs. Perry will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

