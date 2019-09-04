Frances Mary Pasion Perry, age 67, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on October 10, 1951, in Richmond, Calif., a daughter of the late Ted Vea and Margarita Laciste Pasion. Frances graduated from U.C. Berkley with a Bachelor's in Psychology and received her Master's Degree from San Francisco State University. She was a Special Education Teacher for the Pajaro Valley School System. Frances was the executive director at Camp Krem Camping Unlimited, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and The Red Hat Society. She had resided in the Bluff City area for the past 12 years and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Jerry A. Perry; son, John H. Perry and wife, Chanda; grandchildren, Callie and Boden Perry; sister, Rita Arriaga and husband, Roderick; and niece, Teresa Arriaga. A funeral mass for Mrs. Perry will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camping Unlimited at www.campingunlimited.org. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

