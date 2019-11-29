Charles Andrew "Charlie" Perkins passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, at the age of 77. Charlie leaves to mourn his passing his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Mary Alice (Hutchins) Perkins; his daughter, Beth (Perkins) Yahr and husband, Keith; his sons, Mike Perkins and wife, Kim, Tony Perkins and wife, Jenny, and Jason Perkins; eight grandchildren, Lilly, Andrew, Wesley, Michelle, Catlin, Valerie, and Seth Perkins and Allen Yahr; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millie Etta (Moore) and Thomas George Perkins; brothers, William Jesse, Thomas Eugene, James David and John Wayne Allen Perkins; and sister, Margaret Bernice (Perkins) Sinclair. Charlie was born in Bristol, Virginia in 1942 and lived in the Bristol area for most of his life. He served in the United States Air Force for four years, receiving the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged as a Senior Airman and was extremely proud of his military service. He worked at various places throughout the years, ITT North Electric, Unisys, The Equipment Rental Place. He retired from Sears at the former Bristol Mall. Charlie cherished and adored his family. He never met a stranger. He loved animals, gardening and watching sports, especially the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with David Perkins officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.