Pamela Jo "Mammie" Webster Perkey, age 55, of Bristol, Tenn., entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 14, 1964 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of Bill and Barbara Webster. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Lee Wyatt, William Webster Sr. and Loraine Roark; and uncle, Jack Wilson. Pam was the matriarch of her family. Although she had no children of her own, she was "Mammie" to all children whose lives she touched. She was a devout Christian and set an example to all, especially the youth of her home church, Full Gospel Fellowship Church. Pam loved her church family that stood by her through her journey. Along with her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Randy; son, Hunter Webster; sister, Angela Doran and husband, Conley; loves of her life, Rocky, Faith and Liberty Neal, Chris and Summer Whittington; the light of her life, Mammie's baby, Everleigh Webster; special aunts, Linda Boling and husband, John, and Dorothy Wilson; her very best friend, Debbie Smithey-Scott; several cousins; and the children she felt were her own and who stayed by her side until the end, Cody, Thomas, Landon, Zach, Trevor and Shaylee. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Bristol, TN with J.T. Taylor, Michael Thacker and Phil Kestner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Pam and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

