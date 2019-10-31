Pamela Jo "Mammie" Webster Perkey, age 55, of Bristol, Tenn., entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 14, 1964 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of Bill and Barbara Webster. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Lee Wyatt, William Webster Sr. and Loraine Roark; and uncle, Jack Wilson. Pam was the matriarch of her family. Although she had no children of her own, she was "Mammie" to all children whose lives she touched. She was a devout Christian and set an example to all, especially the youth of her home church, Full Gospel Fellowship Church. Pam loved her church family that stood by her through her journey. Along with her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Randy; son, Hunter Webster; sister, Angela Doran and husband, Conley; loves of her life, Rocky, Faith and Liberty Neal, Chris and Summer Whittington; the light of her life, Mammie's baby, Everleigh Webster; special aunts, Linda Boling and husband, John, and Dorothy Wilson; her very best friend, Debbie Smithey-Scott; several cousins; and the children she felt were her own and who stayed by her side until the end, Cody, Thomas, Landon, Zach, Trevor and Shaylee. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Bristol, TN with J.T. Taylor, Michael Thacker and Phil Kestner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Pam and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Your View: Greg Hogston wearing uniform is misrepresenting himself to voters
-
Hundreds turn out for preview gala of new Food City at The Meadows in Abingdon
-
Washington County sheriff’s candidates raise more than $54K
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry (Region 1D), Ridgeview (Region 2D) still atop ratings entering penultimate week of regular season
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Sandy Rogers raised the bar as RB at Richlands and E&H
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.