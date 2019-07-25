GROSECLOSE, Va. Phyllis Lee Pennington, age 75, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Mrs. Pennington was born in Welch, W.Va. to the late Walter McCoy Sr. and Lonnie Lee Hopkins McCoy and was preceded in death by her husband, George Pennington. She was self-employed as a cosmetologist for many years in the Groseclose area and was a member of the Marion Church of Christ. Phyllis loved animals, gardening and her family. Survivors include her children, Darryl Pennington and wife, Susan, of Marion, Kevin Lee Pennington and wife, Beatrice, of Groseclose; grandson, Joshua Lee Pennington; brother, Walter McCoy of Atkins; brother-in-law, Carl Pennington of St. Simons Island, Ga. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with minister Joseph Colvin officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pennington family.