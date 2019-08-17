DAMASCUS, Va. Lee Robert Pennington, age 87, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Galax Health and Rehab. He was born on March 12, 1932, in Washington County, Va., to the late Joseph and May Pennington. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son, two brothers, and four sisters. Lee loved spending time outdoors working in his garden or hunting and fishing. He was a member of Green Cove Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Alma Pennington; three stepchildren, Danny Lewis of Mountain City, Tenn., Rosa Stone (Lewis) of Troutdale, Va., and Drema Farmer (Danny) of Warrensville, N.C.; one sister, Mary Alice Cornett (Ralph) of Damascus, Va.; several step grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Green Cove Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church with the Rev. Dennis Poe and the Rev. Leonard Tenney officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Fields, Daniel Farmer, Dustin Farmer, and Dylan Farmer. His friends of the church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Pennington.

