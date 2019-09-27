WISE, Va. Florine Brooks Pennington, 98, was born in Coeburn, Va., and passed peacefully on September 25, 2019. Florine was the daughter of Charles and Maxi Brooks. Florine attended Wise Baptist Church. After graduating from St. Paul High School, Florine studied nursing at the Martha Washington College, what is now The Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon, Va. On March 29, 1944, Florine enlisted in the Navy as Lieutenant (J.G.) (NC) USNR. During World War II Florine was stationed and served at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va. and the U.S.N. Dispensary NAS Atlanta, Ga. She also was an Air VA (Flight Nurse) VRE-1, VR-11, VRS, VR-3. During her Naval service Florine attended to and treated trauma patients while in air transit to hospitals. She was honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Separation Center, Great Lakes, Ill. on May 31, 1946. After her World War II service, Florine lived and worked in California before moving back to Virginia. Florine was employed by Wise Appalachian Regional Hospital where she enjoyed a successful twenty-five-year career as a shift supervisor and later Director of Nursing. During this tenure she was well respected by her staff and doctors as a dedicated and honorable nurse to her patients and fellow employees. Florine was extremely proud of the strong work ethic of all Wise ARH employees and cherished the friendships she made. After her retirement from Wise ARH, she and her sister Vivian became the perfect grandmother and grand-aunt duo for her grandchildren. She enjoyed being a member of the Wise Baptist Women's Sunday School class and the Women on Missions group. Florine, affectionately known as "Bunny" was a special person to all that knew her. Florine spent the last few years of her life as a resident of The Laurels in Wise, Va. Her family thanks the personnel of the facility for the care given to her during this time. The family would also like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care and her special caregiver, Norma Hays. Florine was preceded in death by her parents, Maxi and Charles Brooks; stepmother, Dorothy Brooks; sisters, Neila Hamm (Rob), Mildred Brooks, Vivian Brooks, and Martha Dean (Chester); and brothers, Cowan "Bud" Brooks, (Sis), and Sterling Gilliam, Florine is survived by her sister, Christine Monk (Gratt); brother, George Brooks (Hazel); her daughter, Holly Anne Meade and husband, Rick; her son, Daniel Pennington and wife, Janice; her granddaughters, Morgan Meade (Steven Bradley), and Meagan Meade (Shawn Mayes): grandson, Taylor Meade (Kassie Bucklen); and the great-granddaughters, Ava Jule, Presley and Paisley. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019, 3 until 4 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, Va. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Winters officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery with Military Services by the Local VFW Members and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wise Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777, Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com. to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes, 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, VA 24293, in charge of arrangements.
