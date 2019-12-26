Derek Stephen Penley, 38, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, in Bristol, Virginia. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Coy Stiltner, Andy Nelson, Steven Penley, Barry Penley Rodney Hurd and Michael Taylor. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Penley and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
Penley, Derek Stephen
To send flowers to the family of Derek Penley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
Guaranteed delivery before Derek's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
7:00PM
7:00PM
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
Guaranteed delivery before Derek's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 28
Committal Service & Interment
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mountain View Cemetery
1019 East Valley Drive
Bristol, VA 24201
1019 East Valley Drive
Bristol, VA 24201
Guaranteed delivery before Derek's Committal Service & Interment begins.