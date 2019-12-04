Cathy Gail Penley, 66, of Enfield, Conn., beloved wife of the late Stephen Penley, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Bristol, Tenn., on June 3, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jane (Kite) Leonard and grew up in Bristol, Tenn., where she met and married her beloved husband of 44 years, Stephen Penley. She worked for many years as a Stock Broker at Dean Witter before becoming a Purchasing Agent for Konica-Minolta until her retirement. Besides her husband, Stephen, she was predeceased by her sisters, Connie P. Leonard Sanders and Vicky Jean Leonard. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Penley Threlkeld and her husband, Steven Threlkeld, of Hopkinton, Mass., and Andrea Penley Strouth and her husband, Gregory Strouth of Somers, Conn.; and her beloved grandchildren, Lillian Threlkeld, Hallie Strouth, and Elle Strouth. Cathy also leaves her siblings, Larry Leonard and his wife, Paulette of Bristol, Tenn., and Carol Smith and her husband, Gary of Bluff City, Tenn., and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Cathy will be remembered for her tremendous generosity and joyful spirit. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel, followed immediately by burial at Glenwood Cemetery, in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
