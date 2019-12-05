Cathy Gail Penley, 66, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Stephen Penley, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel, followed immediately by burial at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

