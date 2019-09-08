Naomi E. Wright Pendergrass, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on September 28, 1931, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Everett F. and Mildred E. Sims Wright. Naomi was a 1949 graduate of Valley Institute High School and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a former employee of F.W. Woolworth. Naomi was an active member of Beech Grove United Methodist Church for 76 years where she taught Sunday School and served on several committees. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Dan Pendergrass. She is survived by her children, Haskell Pendergrass and wife, Loraine, Beverly Hayden and husband, Tim, Janet Blaylock and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Keileigh Watkins and husband, Chase, Taylor Pendergrass and friend, Lindsey O'Quinn, Steffani Blaylock, Cherith Southworth and husband, Jason, Amanda Addison and husband, David; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Clara Watkins, Hayden, Bailey and Ryleigh Southworth, Reagan and Justice Gross; sister, Patsy Thomas; brothers, John Wright and wife, Annie, Jim Wright and wife, Betty Jo, Larry Wright and wife, Lois, Danny Wright and wife, Tina; and several nieces, nephews cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Beech Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Spence officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Taylor Pendergrass, Chase Watkins, Jason Southworth, David Wright, Darwin Thomas, Craig Wright, Brantley Watkins and Hayden Southworth. Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Thomas, Keith Wright, Myron Wright, Jacob Wright, Mason Wright, Marty Peters and Derek Peters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beech Grove UMC, c/o Treasurer, Vanessa Guffey, 156 Freedom Rd, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
