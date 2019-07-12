Judy May Pendergrass, age 70, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 28, 1948, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Fred J. and Mary L. Harlow Teaster, and she has lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy Jackson and grandson, Skylar Jackson. Surviving include her husband of 30 years, Norman Pendergrass; children, Mike Jackson and wife, Pam, Jeannie Jackson, Tim Jackson and wife, Crystal; grandchildren, Whitney Jackson, Kaylee Jackson, Brayden Jackson, Thomasina Statzer; stepchildren, Howard Pendergrass, Paul Pendergrass, Jeff Pendergrass, Norman Pendergrass Jr. and Tammy Cox; sisters, Betty Chapman and Jean Smith; brothers, Howard Teaster, Norman Teaster, Chris Teaster, Raymond Teaster, and Fred Teaster; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. The family will be leaving from the funeral home going in procession to the Mountain View Mausoleum for the committal service following the visitation. The committal service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Todd Asbury and the Rev. Steve Robinson officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE OCCURRING THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE. VISIBILITIES WILL BE LOCALLY REDUCED TO ONE-FOURTH MILE OR LESS. IF TRAVELING THIS MORNING, REDUCE SPEED, USE CAUTION, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. DRIVING AT HIGHWAY SPEEDS, YOU ONLY HAVE SECONDS TO REACT IN DENSE FOG.