Earl Pearce, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born on December 10, 1936, in Hampton, Tenn., a son of the late William A. and Mable Buck Pearce, he has lived in the Bristol area since 1955. Mr. Pearce studied at Graham Bible College He was a senior buyer for Raytheon, and worked there for over 35 years. Earl attended Volunteer Baptist Church. He had been a member of the Zollicoffer Masonic Lodge #444 F&AM for over 50 years, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star Bluff City Chapter. Earl enjoyed his winter home in Belleview, Florida with his neighbors and special church family at Grace Baptist. Earl had the unique ability to repair anything, enjoyed woodworking, and especially enjoyed vintage cars and was a proud original owner of a 1965 Mustang. He loved his God, his precious wife of 32 years and many friends, some of whom he chose as family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances; son, Richard Douglas Pearce; and sister, Julia Ann Pearce. Surviving include his wife, Brenda Pearce; brother, William C. Pearce; and sisters, Brenda Littleford and Betty Jean Hunter. There will be a masonic service at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with the Rev. John Thrasher officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, in Weaver Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Bright, David Cross, Ronnie Hale, Dave Knox, Flave Davis and Vernon Camp. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Walls and Bill Chapman. The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends, Kristy Baggarly and Brenda Brent. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2025 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 101, Kingsport, TN 37660. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
