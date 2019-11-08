MARION, Va. Irene Quillen Peake, age 95, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Irene was born in Rugby, Va., to the late J.V. Quillen and Bessie Reedy Quillen and was preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Peake and her son, Lanny Peake. Irene traveled across the country working with her husband as a bookkeeper. She lived at forty four different places before settling at the Jackson Estate in Marion, Va. She was an avid reader, bargain hunter and a member of the Cedar's Baptist Church. Survivors include, her son, Shon Peake and wife, Tammy; her sister, Pat Hall; grandchildren, James Peake, Traci Peake; great-grandchildren, Lyric Peake and Walker Taylor; several nieces and nephews; special sister Lucille Heath; special friend, Sharon Schrader and her third son, Wiley Colley Jr. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA, Francis Marion Manor, Richardson's Ambulance Service and friends at Lowes in Wytheville for all the care and support during this time. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage, Pastor Kevin Welch and Pastor Avery Sheets officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the children's program at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Peake family.