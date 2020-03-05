Peake, Henry Wayne

MARION, Va. Henry Wayne Peake, age 65, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat. Henry was born in Smyth County, to the late Charles Stevenson and Agnes Cahill Peake. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Collins and Carol Sue Fields. He is survived his siblings, Mark Allen Peake and wife, Cindy, of Marion, Va., Robert Stanley Peake and wife, Virginia, of Marion, Va., and Lola Marie Peake of Greensburg, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Round Hill Cemetery in Marion, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Peake family.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Peake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

