Michael R. Payne departed this life on Thursday June 11, 2020. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Mr. Michael R. Payne and family are entrusted to R.A. Clark Funeral Service, (423) 764-8584.
