Lois Yvonne Payne, 82, of Bristol, Va., departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Bristol, Va., on November 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Ballard Pearson Sr. and Lottie H. Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Payne and siblings, Lincoln Lee, Ballard Lee Jr., Thomas Lee, Robert Lee, Carrie Lee, Mary Charles Foote and Shirley Worley. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a life time member of Lee Street Baptist Church where she sang in the Gospel and Women's choirs. She was a graduate of Douglas High School. She worked for the Bristol, Va., Police Dept. as a crossing guard for a number of years and she also was a partner and hard worker in the Lee family business, B & L Tamales. She enjoyed playing horseshoes, sewing, singing and showing off her photo album collection. Lois is survived by her son, Kenneth Raphael Cansler and wife, Willie; daughters, Valerie Fugate, Charlotte Cansler-Stanton, and Denise Wagner and husband, Lee; grandchildren, Coretta Morton, Christopher and Adrienne Cansler, Michael and Desmond Fugate, Allegera Stanton, and Bryan and Aleah Wagner; great-grandchildren, Aisha Morton, Chris, Caleb and Makaila Wagner; sisters-in-law, Era and Jeannie Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Barbara Biedleman, Karen Foote, Beverly Sharrett and Donna Porter for all the love and care. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lee Street Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Dr. W. A. Johnson and Pastor Gaynelle Heath officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter St. #150, Charlotte, NC 28204 . Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Payne and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
In memory
