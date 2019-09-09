Eda Gay Patton was born on November 13, 1935 in Dickenson County, Va. She passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Memory Care of Bristol, Va. She was a long-time member of the Clintwood United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. Eda Gay was active in the Dickenson Education Association serving as officers and on various boards of the Virginia Education Association. She was a member of Alpha Upsilon of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She was a cheerleader sponsor for Ervinton High School for many years and active in the community until the Alzheimer's/Dementia progressed and prevented her from participating in life's activities. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Emma Smith; sisters, Patsy Bloodgood and Cheryl Clay; husband, Hoyt Patton; and children, Richie Patton and Melissa Lambert She is survived by her daughters, Deborah and husband, Donald Mullins, of Bristol, Va., and Jeannie McFaddin of Alexandria, Ky.; five, grandchildren, Tamara Lasley, Brandon Mullins, Nicolette Meade, Brooke Hamm, and Erin Vance; eight great-grandchildren, Natalie and Allie Lasley, Addison, Cohen and Eve Mullins, Jaspar and Ione Meade, and Axlynn Hamm; two brothers, Bill Smith and Joe and Sharon Smith; three sisters, Charlotte Blankenship, Sandra and Ray Barnes, and Genoa and Mike Stewart. Pall bearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. in the Mullins Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. with clergymen Ronnie Mutter officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill memorial park. A special thank you to the staff at Memory Care of Bristol and Caris Healthcare, Hospice for their compassion, concern and thoughtfulness as they lovingly cared for our Mom during her last days. The following is from Reflections on a Life, a booklet of original poems and drawings she prepared as a gift to her family in 2010. My name is Eda Gay and I have always been called by my full name. I was a teacher and most of my world was composed of students and parents. Most people called me Mrs. Patton. I am a country person. I grew up on a small farm, the oldest girl of eight children. I know a bit about early mornings and late nights, as well as a full day of work on the farm. Not a picnic but a life that has proven very beneficial to me. It helped to prepare me for my own marriage and the raising of my family. I have four children - Deborah, Richie, Jeannie and Melissa; five grandchildren - Tamara, Nicolette, Brandon, Brooke and Erin; and eight great-grandchildren- Natalie, Allie, Addison, Cohen, Eve, Jaspar, Ione and Axlynn. I married Hoyt Claude Patton when I was sixteen and remained at home until my third child began school. I graduated from Ervinton High School in 1965 and received my Bachelor's Degree from Clinch Valley College, Wise, Virginia in their first graduating class in 1970. I taught at Ervinton Elementary School until I retired in 1999. I enjoy being outside; however, housework/cooking and I have a distant relationship and understanding. I enjoy working on committees as long as they have a purpose and do not waste my time with useless meetings. I love teaching. Teaching was my dream from the time I was a small child and teaching is still my dream. I pray that as long as I am able, I shall have young people around to talk to and help them toward their educational goals. I like to read, sew and bowl, but my greatest love is my church and serving our Loving Lord. I live in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia. We have the beautiful mountains and all four seasons. I love spring, summer and fall but winter is something else. I pray you will take this small testimony of my life and learn from my lessons, thoughts, and philosophies. I have lived a simple life and been blessed by God with a wonderful family. The simple things in life are what counts versus the materialistic things of this world. As I enter the final phase of my life, I am not counting my worldly treasures. No, I am counting my blessings from my husband, Hoyt who has gone on before me, my children and their children. I pray you will take the time to slow down and think about what is important in your life. It was only a blink of an eye from marrying Hoyt at the young age of 16 until he was gone at 67. We had 47 short and wonderful years together and a lot of memories with each other and each of you. You can't imagine what I would give to go back to those wonderful days of going to Caney Creek swimming pool, Buggs Island, South Holston Lake, Florida or Myrtle Beach or being together as a family for all the holidays and birthday celebrations. We had some tough times but those have faded away and all that remains are those precious memories. My prayer is for God to bless each and every one of you and your family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Man killed in Bluff City officer-involved shooting identified
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Billion-dollar Ponzi scheme nets local seller, victims
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…