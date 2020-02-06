Phillip Shane Patrick, age 47, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Shane was born on June 6, 1972, in Richlands, Va., and was the son of Wilma Geneva Hill Skeens of Lebanon, Va., and the late Raymond "Pug" Patrick. Shane was a class of 1990 graduate of Richlands High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War. He received his Bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University and his Master's degree from Texas A & M. Shane was a network engineer for Verizon for 24 years. He lived in Tulsa, Okla., for 25 years before moving back to the Lebanon area. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Patrick. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Susan Smith Patrick; son, Tynan Patrick of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Delores Barber of Bristol, Tenn., Rita Hawkins of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Dennis Rose of Indianapolis, Ind.; godson, Brennan Patrick Guffey of Tulsa, Okla. A host of family and friends also survive. Memorial services for Phillip Shane Patrick will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va., with the Rev. Bill Smith and Tim Hobson officiating. The Patrick family will receive friends from 4 until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, 763 Cummings St, Abingdon, VA 24211, as a tribute to Shane's gift for building and his love of giving to others. https://www.helphabitat.org/how-to-donate.html.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Patrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments