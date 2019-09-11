Russell Lee Pate, 62, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his residence in Bristol, Virginia. He was born in Corona, Calif. on September 12, 1956, a son of the late Gerald Stanley and Donna Jean Weidrich Pate In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gerald Stanley Pate Jr. and David G. Pate. Russell served in the Marines during Vietnam, and was a member of the D.A.V. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. Russell worked as a sound and light technician and was and avid music lover. Russell is survived by his loving spouse of 15 years, Karen Kelske Pate; son, Stanley "Lee" Gene Pate; daughter, Crystal Lynn Brewster; stepsons, Shawn Mclean, Gregory M. Nichols and Gary M. Nichols; stepdaughter, Heather Marie Hillegass; and a special friend, Jody Lynn Pate. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, in Bristol, Va., with Pastor Charles Sherfey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Russell and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.

