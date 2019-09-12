Russell Lee Pate, 62, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his residence in Bristol, Virginia. He was born in Corona, Calif. on September 12, 1956, a son of the late Gerald Stanley and Donna Jean Weidrich Pate In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gerald Stanley Pate Jr. and David G. Pate. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and Chapter #40 of D.A.V. Honor Guard In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Russell and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.

