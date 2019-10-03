Parsons, Terry Wayne

MARION, Va.- Terry Wayne Parsons, age 62, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 6, 1957, in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Avery William and Mable Lamie Parsons. Terry was a very loving and kind man. He was very independent and would not ask for help, but would help anyone and everyone he could. He loved his country and was proud and honored to serve in the U.S. Army. Terry was a simple man who loved fishing, John Wayne movies and racing. He was also known to enjoy a good bologna and cheese sandwich. Terry loved his family, and they loved him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Parsons; sisters, Wanda Boyd and JoAnn Myers; and nephews, David Roberts and Tim Gilley.
Terry is survived by his sisters, Billie Crewey of Lexington, Ky., and Kathy Roberts of Chilhowie, Va.; nieces, Emma Gilley of Hillsville, Va., Donna Spach, and Drema Cook, both of Marion, Va., Malissa Contraras of Lexington, Ky., and Wendy Hammack of Nicholasville, Ky.; nephews, Billy Joe Gilley of Winston-Salem, N.C., Eddie Myers of Marion, Va., Danny Roberts of Chilhowie, Va., and Daryll Boyd of Glade Spring, Va.; great-nephews, Trevor Crewey of Lexington, Ky., John Osborne Jr. of Marion, Va., and Brandon Myers of Rural Retreat, Va.; and many friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Jerry Creasy officiating. Burial will follow in Rowland Creek Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Terry Wayne Parsons please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Terry’s family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.