SUGAR GROVE, Va. Carl Parsons "Junior", age 88, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va. Junior was born February 2, 1931 to the late Carl and Belvia Parsons. He was a life-time member of the Sugar Grove Baptist Church where he served as deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. Junior was Post Master, clerk and carrier retiring after 33 and a half years with the Postal Service. He was very involved with his community and was a member of the Odd Fellows, VFW Post #4667, and Disabled Veterans. He also served as a Chairman of the Rye Valley Water Board. Junior was a loving husband, father, and "Papaw", and a Christian example to his family and his community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother, and a son-in-law, Joe Thompson. Junior is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Hutton Parsons. On December 10th, they would have been married 70 years, and a celebration was planned to honor their anniversary. Also survived by his daughters, Deborah Parsons Thompson, Lora Parsons Testerman and husband, Doug; son, Sam Parsons and wife, Mary, all of Sugar Grove, Va.; grandchildren, Travis Testerman and wife, Jill, Zachary Pennington and wife, Jenny, Heather Parsons and husband, Ken and Julia DeLizzio and husband, Geoff; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; a very special friend, Bobby Coe of Sugar Grove, Va. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sugar Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Kenny Price officiating. Burial will follow in Hutton-Cox Cemetery, Sugar Grove, Va. with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sugar Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 168, Sugar Grove, VA 24375 or to the Gideons International, Smyth County Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 912, Chilhowie, VA 24319. To share memories of Carl Parsons "Junior", please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Junior's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
