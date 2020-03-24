Bristol resident, Mr. Charles William "Bill" Parsons, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at The Hospice House after a valiant battle with Non-Hodgins Lymphoma at the age of 86. He was born on February 15, 1934, in Jonesville, Va. Bill graduated from Jonesville High School, class of '51 and graduated from Hiwassee College, class of '53. Bill served in the United States Army as a Private First Class during the Korean War. After serving in the Army he attended East Tennessee State University. Bill was an insurance salesman for most of his life having owned and operated three insurance companies in the Tri-Cities area. He was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church, and served on several committees. Bill was a member of Shriners International and a member of the Masonic Order. Bill was most proud of his work with the as a lifetime member of the Bristol Life Saving Crew having served for forty years and as a founding member of the Russell County Life Saving Crew. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence McCaully Parsons; mother, Minerva Waddell; and brothers, Jack Parsons (Margie and Jean), Lawrence Parsons (Ruth). Bill is survived by his wife, Sally Ann Parsons to whom he was married for 63 years; a daughter, Billie Ann Schneider of Bristol, Va. Bill is also survived by his two grandchildren, grandson, Daniel (Amy) Schneider of Aldie, Va., granddaughter, Sally (Scott) Perry of Springfield, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Erika and Brendan Schneider and Sullivan Perry; nieces, Libby (Ken) Baltzley, Sue (Robert) Bell, and Linda (Gerry) Williams, and several cousins. A private family graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Bristol Regional Memorial Hospital, Ballad Health Cancer Center, and The Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, or the Washington County Humane Society, 16222 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24202. A memorial service for friends and family will be held on a future date. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.farrisfuneralservice.com or call us at 276-623-2700. All Hugs need to be received by Wednesday at 5 p.m. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Mr. Charles William "Bill" Parsons and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
