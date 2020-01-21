Parris, Inis Joline

CHILHOWIE, Va. Inis Joline Parris, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 19, 2020. For most of her life she was interested only in raising and loving her children and singing gospel music and listening to old time gospel preaching. She was a proud member of Freedom Tabernacle Church in Atkins, Va. She loved her Pastor, Mike Sage, and all the members of this great church. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Charles Lester Parris; eldest daughter, Linda Parris Abrams; son-in-law, Terry Abrams; son-in-law, Chuck Keith; and daughter-in-law, Susie White. She is survived by her children, Mary Parris Zellers (Jay), Charles Larry Parris, Lucy Rose Parris Poole (David), David Stephen Parris (Hui Cha), Lorrie Parris Fitzpatrick (Mark), and Nancy Parris Eller (Danny); her grandchildren, Johnny Hand (Kristie), Sandy Mercer (Jimmy), Missi Blankenship (Steve), Terra Casey (Jeremy), Janice Tierney (Jim), Jason Zellers (Andrea), Charles David Parris, David Poole Jr., Dustin Poole, Diana Mullins (Josh), Steven Keith, Daniel Eller (Mary), and Derek Eller (Ebanie); 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her special niece (like a daughter), Iney Trent, and many other wonderful nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life service will be held at Freedom Tabernacle Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. with pastor Mike Sage officiating. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be seriving the Inis Joline Parris family.
