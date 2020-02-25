LEBANON, Va. Frances Nickols McVey Parris, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Frances was born on February 28, 1932, in Meadowview, Va., to the late Pruner H. McVey and Blanch Barlow McVey. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Maryland. Frances was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother; as well as a friend to many co-worker's while at Russell Manufacturing and Lebanon Apparel where she retired after 39 years. She loved working in her flowers, looked forward to tomato season every year, going to the beach, and watching all her children play various sports and activities which included football, basketball, baseball, t-ball, swimming, band, golf, soccer, tennis, ballet, track and lacrosse, as well as drama. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bertram Parris after 12 years of marriage; grandson, Chad Parris Gayda; four brothers, four sisters, and four stepbrothers. Frances is survived by four children, John (Kitty) Parris of Lebanon, Va., Joyce (Rex) Cornett of Lebanon, Va., Arleen (Jack) Plaster of Rosedale, Va., and Andy (Chanel) Parris of Louisburg, N.C.; six grandchildren, Dawn Stinson, Tracey Jones, Terri Garrett, Dr. Adam Plaster, Samantha McMillan, and Toni Cox; 17 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, Ryan, Jake, Julie, Joie, Jill, Luke, Alexis, Grayson, Brooke, Brady, Molly, Cooper, Brady, Meghan, and Ryder; one great great granddaughter, Virginia Catherine; sister, Louise DeBusk; and two sisters-in-law, Alta Koing and Sena Martin. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Tommy Parris and the Rev. Todd Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Townsend, Dr. Rexrode, Dr. Ulrich and the staff at Ballad Health Care in Lebanon, Va., the Lebanon Life Saving Crew, as well as caregivers Bertha Kiser, Mary Compton, and the Home Nursing Company and Hospice Care. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Frances Nickols McVey Parris is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
