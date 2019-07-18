Deborah "Debbie" Marie Parris, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Bristol but later moved to Memphis where spent over 25 years. She returned to Bristol in 2013. She is preceded in death by her parents, William "Shep" and June Campbell Booher; as well as her sister-in-law, Rita Booher. She is survived by her three wonderful brothers, Lawrence "Eddie" Booher of Blountville, Tenn., Timmy Booher of Bristol, Va., and Danny Booher of Bristol, Tenn.; nephew, Jason Booher and wife, Libby; nieces, Jessica Kelly and husband, Shawn, and Amy Maines and husband, Raymond; and several great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Eddie Booher officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Ms. Parris and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.