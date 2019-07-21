Deborah "Debbie" Marie Parris, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Eddie Booher officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Ms. Parris and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.