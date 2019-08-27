MARION, Va. Charlotte Pauline Sheets Parks, age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend. Mrs. Parks loved her Lord and her family. She and her husband Guy were instrumental in seeing that children all over, heard about Jesus. They would load up their van as full of kids as they could to make sure they made it to Vacation Bible School. Charlotte and Guy traveled to churches singing and playing guitar. She loved to spend time in her garden, and working in her flowers. Today she's singing and strolling over heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Ellis Parks; son, Richard Guy Parks; and daughter, Wilma Parks Cress. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Michael Parks, Tony Parks and wife, Sheila, and Tim Parks, all of Marion, Va.; brothers, Ken Sheets and wife, Debby, of Marion, Va., and Raymond Sheets, of Sugar Grove, Va.; grandchildren, Alisha Parks, Amber Parks, Amy Parks, Brian Parks, Brittany Parks, Brandon Parks, Chris Parks, Stephen Parks, Tammy Bell, Charlene Kirk, and Kate Lowman; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and sisters-in-law, Dottie Surber, Chloetta Hutton and Katherine Grubb.. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Comers Creek Baptist Church, Homestead Road, Troutdale, Va., with Mr. Larry Smith, Pastor Mike Sage, and Pastor Tim Barr officiating. Burial will follow in Comers Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. To share memories of Charlotte Pauline Sheets Parks please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Charlotte's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
