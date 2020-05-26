Parker, Sandra Joyce

Sandra Joyce Parker Mrs. Sandra Joyce Barker Parker, loving wife, mother, Gangy and friend, of Orange Park, Fla., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 77. Sandi was born on July 19, 1942, to Russell Reed and Anna Griffith Barker, in Damascus, Va. She married her husband of 55 years, Steve on December 19, 1964, where she took on the job as a Navy wife, which she held that title for 22 years, She graduated from Damascus High School and Steed Business College. Sandi is survived by her husband, Steven N. Parker; her daughters, Lynette (Randy) Taliaferro and Anne (Dean) Lambrecht; her grandchildren, Gabrielle Ramos, Lacy Lambrecht, Reese Lane, Griffith Lane and Antonio Ames; and her sister, Janet Ragan. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her stepfather, Robert Vannoy; grandson, Zachary Lane; and brothers, Bill Barker and Jackie Barker. A celebration of Sandi's life will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home at 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32068, with Pastor LaRonda Barnes officiating. The family will have a visitation at 10am, and services will follow at 11 a.m. Any who would like to attend Sandi's service virtually are invited by copy and pasting wither of the following links: https://youtu.be/KsTMUr959gw or https://youtu.be/vTUnyDbZJxE In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity in her name.
