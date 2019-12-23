MARION, Va. Janet Sue Severt Parker, age 74, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Janet was born on December 17, 1945, to the late Lee and Ethel Blevins Severt. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carson D. Parker; and siblings, Jackie "Jack" L. Severt, James "Jim" W. Severt, and Patricia "Pat" Kade. Janet managed many local restaurants throughout the years. She was a very giving and loving person that never seemed to meet a stranger. Most of all she loved children. She is survived by her two children, Carla Mutter and husband, Ronald and Jefferey Parker; sisters, Brenda Pugh and husband, Frank and Cindy Cassidy; grandchildren, Dustin Lee Parker and wife, Stephanie, Audrey Parker and wife, Canzas, Codie Parker, Joshua Mutter, and Dalton Mutter; great-grandchildren, Abigail Parker, Gavin Parker, and Henry Parker; and special godson, Kipper Cassidy and Family. The family would like to express a special Thanks to all the caregivers that have been there for Janet routinely, especially Carla, grandchildren, and many others. Private entombment service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Marion with Frank Pugh officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Parker Family.