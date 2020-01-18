Marie L. "ReRe" Palisano, loving mother, animal lover, and the bedrock of our family, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Born in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1921, Marie met John, the love of her life, while both were employed by Houdaille Industries, involved in aircraft production during World War II. In 1955, Marie and John moved their family to Bristol, Tenn., where she resided until 2004, when she relocated to Knoxville. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, John Peter Palisano, in 1968; her parents, Lillian Kellogg Vanderwall and Raymond Leff; her sister, Onalee Tulley Lowenstein; and two brothers, Robert Leff and Ronald Leff. Also preceding her in death were her stepson, Louis J. Palisano, and her grandson, Benjamin N. Palisano. She is survived by her children, John R. (Peg) Palisano, Diane P. (Alden) Gardner, and M. Lynne (Marty) Klipsch; her grandchildren, Kim (Allan) Bushore-Maki, John Alan Bushore, Laura Gardner, Scott Klipsch, Leah Klipsch Woods, Greg (Linda) Klipsch, John P. (Fawn) Palisano and Michael Palisano; her great- grandchildren, Reed and Liam Bushore-Maki, Payton Ford, Solace Palisano, Jackson Bushore, Sillian and Emiliana Sjolseth, Braden and Hadley Klipsch, Tyler Coslow, Will Klipsch, and Leo Palisano; and one great great-grandchild, Henley Dodson. Marie was a stay-at-home mom until 1966, when she joined the Bristol school system as a Kindergarten teacher's aide, retiring in 1992. She was proud of her community work, which included time spent as a Girl Scout Leader and as a volunteer at Bristol Memorial Hospital, where she contributed more than 2500 volunteer hours. She also volunteered at the Bristol Crisis Center for many years, answering calls on the crisis hotline. Fiercely independent and proud, Marie was a woman of integrity, who dispensed advice (often unsolicited) and love in equal measures. Until the very end of her life, her first concern was for the care and well-being of her loved ones. Her love for her family was unconditional and enduring as was theirs for her. She was a vibrant and vital presence at every family gathering at which she presided, and, in the words of her grandson, "Despite that she will no longer be sitting at the table with us as we laugh, yell, argue, cry, love and eat, her spirit will be carried with us and passed along to our loved ones." She always had a dog or a cat and sometimes both and her love and devotion to her four-legged companions was legendary. ReRe's family wishes to express gratitude to David Leuciuc of Grace Home Care , for his compassionate care to Stephanie Bushore; to Alden, who always made room for ReRe in our home and family; and to all the family and friends who provided care, comfort and support for ReRe and her family. The family will host, at a future date, a celebration of Marie's life at Shakti in the Mountains in Johnson City. Her cremains will be interred at Shelby Hills Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., next to her beloved John. Memorials in Marie's name can be made to your local animal shelter, Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, www.alztn.org, or Mobile Meals, Office on Aging, P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950. Online condolences and memories of Marie may be shared at mpalisano1013@yahoo.com. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
