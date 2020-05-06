Virginia Lucille Sharrett Owens, 96, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Waters Health Care of Johnson City. She was born in Bristol, Va., the daughter of the late Wiley and Hattie Tally Sharrett. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Owens; grandson, Chris Torbett; and her four brothers, Haynes, James, Earl, and Jack Sharrett. Virginia loved working in the garden with her flowers and she also loved bird watching. She was a lifelong member of Boones Creek Baptist Church until she was home bound. That didn't keep her from reading her Bible daily and praying for everyone she could. Virginia loved everyone she came in contact with and had to have a hug. She told us that she loved everybody. She never met anyone she didn't like. Virginia especially loved her sweet cat, Smoky, that she had for years. Those left to cherish Virginia's memory include her daughter, Marsha Torbett and her husband, Allen; her son, Gary Owens and his wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Andy Torbett and wife, Michelle, Joey Torbett and wife, Heather, Shelby Owens and wife, Melissa, Amber Pugh and husband, David, Lee Owens, Paula Owens, and Tanya Evans and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Tyler Torbett, Dalton Torbett, Adam Torbett, Autumn Torbett, Ceris Evans, Mia Evans, Kara Rawlinson, Aubrey Rawlinson, Ella Owens, and Indigo Pugh; and several nieces and nephews. The family will honor Virginia's life during a graveside service at Washington County Memory Gardens on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Royston officiating. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Friday. The family would like to thank The Waters nursing staff for their kindness and compassion during this time. We also wish to especially thank Amedysis home health care workers and Amedysis Hospice for their kindness and loving care they have given to Virginia and to the family. We also want to thank her dear friends and neighbors, who were there for her when she needed them. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Boones Creek Baptist Church, 304 Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City, TN 37615. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Owens family during this difficult time.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.