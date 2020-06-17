ABINGDON, Va. Bill Owens Sr., 83, of Abingdon, Va., quietly passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. A memorial service with Pastor Cody Sturgill officiating will be held at Chilhowie Baptist Church, 625 E. Lee Highway, Chilhowie, Va., at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. The family of William Alfred Owens, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
Jun 19
Memorial Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Chilhowie Baptist Church
625 East Lee Hwy
Chilhowie, VA 24319
625 East Lee Hwy
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Barter bringing live theater to Moonlite Drive-in
-
Watch Now: Bites of Bristol: Lebanon Bonanza is last one in region
-
Watch Now: Drug cartels fueling Mountain Empire’s meth epidemic
-
Bradley steps down from Abingdon Town Council due to 'ill health'
-
NASCAR All-Star Race reportedly moving to Bristol Motor Speedway
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.