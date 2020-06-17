ABINGDON, Va. Bill Owens Sr., 83, of Abingdon, Va., quietly passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. A memorial service with Pastor Cody Sturgill officiating will be held at Chilhowie Baptist Church, 625 E. Lee Highway, Chilhowie, Va., at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. The family of William Alfred Owens, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To send flowers to the family of William Owens, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 19
Memorial Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
1:00PM
Chilhowie Baptist Church
625 East Lee Hwy
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.