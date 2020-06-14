ABINGDON, Va. Bill Owens Sr., 83, of Abingdon, Va., quietly passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was a member of Chilhowie Baptist Church. Born in April 1937, in Glade Spring, Va., he was the son of John "Jack" Owens and Violet Cardwell Owens. He graduated from Glade Spring High School, attended Emory & Henry College, and served in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, Bill settled first in Marion, Va., and then in Bluefield, W.Va., with his wife, Martha, and son, Bill Jr. A former employee of the B.F. Goodrich Company and the former manager of the A-Mart Tire Center, Bill sold real estate for the Dave Shields Company and retired in 1998 from the Prudential Insurance Company after 17 years of service as an insurance agent. Bill loved to sing and express the joy of life and love of the Lord through song. In retirement, he began a music ministry in local nursing homes. Accomplished pianist Joyce Statzer joined Bill in expanding this nursing home music ministry. Since the onset of the stay at home orders, Bill would call people individually singing to them in these uncertain times. He rose each morning determined to be happy and to rejoice in the Lord. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Martha Delores Owens; sister, Eleanor Davis; and brother, George Owens. Bill is survived by his very special friend, Joysee Statzer of Meadowview, Va.; son, Bill Owens Jr. of Raleigh, N.C.; sister, Eva Lester of Glade Spring, Va.; brother, John Owens and wife, Anne, of Spring Hill, Fla.; and many friends and acquaintances. A memorial service with Pastor Cody Sturgill officiating will be held at Chilhowie Baptist Church, 625 E. Lee Highway, Chilhowie, Va., at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chilhowie Baptist Church, P.O. Box 838, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy or order "Hugs from Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of William Alfred Owens, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
