Phyllis Ann Owens, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital. She was born on June 6, 1945, in Mountain City, Tenn., a daughter of the late G.I. and Faye Grace Phillippi. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a school bus driver. She attended New Life Ministries and sang with Sacred Harmony. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Owens; sisters, Kathleen Minnick and Dorothy Phillippi; and Charles "Tommy" Phillippi. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Willard Thomas Owens; son, Timothy Owens; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Henard and the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Calvin Woodard, Dale Leonard, Jason Hall, Bill Thacker, Rickey Owens and Noah Owens. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
